Lexington County schools and traffic affected by water main break, officials say

Students and staff at multiple schools are being affected by a water main break, Lexington County School District One said Tuesday morning.

A water line broke in front of Gilbert High School, chief communications officer Mary Beth Hill told The State.

This is causing traffic to be diverted during the morning drop off, according to Hill. With the front of the school closed, traffic is being rerouted to the back of the campus.

The break has not affected the water at the high school, but it is impacting Gilbert Middle School, Hill said.

There is no water at the middle school as service has been disrupted by the break and repairs, according to Hill.

In the meantime, the school district is supplying students and staff with bottled water and hand sanitizer until the service is fully restored.

Hill said that toilets at the middle school are continuing to flush in spite of the water main break.

“It’s inconvenient but everything will function,” Hill said. “It will be a normal day, with a little twist.”

The school district has been told repairs are expected to take a couple of hours to complete.

Gilbert-Summit Rural Water District customers in the area surrounding the schools have also had their water service affected by the break, WLTX reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

