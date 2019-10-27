ATV flips in crash that kills one rider, leaves two others hospitalized, SC cops say

One man is dead and two other were hospitalized following a late-night ATV crash, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The wreck occurred just before 11 p.m. Friday on Foster Mill Circle in Spartanburg County, Master Trooper David Jones said.

A 2018 Polaris ATV with three people on board was heading north down the road when it ran off the right side, according to Jones.

The driver over corrected to the left, causing the ATV to flip several times as it crashed, Highway Patrol reported.

The driver was killed at the scene, Jones said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as Jordan Hunter Thornton, a 24-year-old from Pauline, WYFF reported.

The other people riding the ATV were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, Jones said.

Further information on their conditions was not available.

There is no word if any of the ATV riders were wearing a helmet.

The collision continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

