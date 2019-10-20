Search for missing Midlands man with heart condition, police say

A search is under way for missing Midlands man with medical issues, the Sumter Police Department said Sunday.

Police are asking for the community’s help in locating Larry Edward Wilson.

The 72-year-old Sumter man was last seen driving away from his home at 7 p.m. Saturday, police said in a news release.

The missing man has a medical history that includes diabetes and a heart condition, according to the release.

Police described Wilson as a 6-foot-2, 250-pound man with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a purple and gold Omega Psi Phi T-shirt and tan pants.

Wilson was driving a black 2009 Nissan Altima with South Carolina license plate number MS376, according to the release.

Anyone with information about Wilson is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700, or 911 in case of an emergency.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

