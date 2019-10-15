2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders to open Rock Hill office

SHARE COPY LINK

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is opening a Rock Hill office this week.

The campaign office at 138 S. Cherry Road grand opening is at 7 p.m. Thursday to meet staff and supporters, Sanders’ campaign said.

Michael Wukela, Sanders’ South Carolina communications director, said the York County area is important to the Vermont independent senator’s campaign.

“A big part of our overall strategy in South Carolina is to reach out to voters where they are,” Wukela, said. “We’re not expecting that everyone is going to be able to come to Columbia for a big event.”

Rock Hill voters have seen nine Democratic presidential candidates campaign in Rock Hill in recent months. Sanders is the first candidate to visit the area twice. He held a town hall at Clinton College in June and a rally at Winthrop University in September.

“We are really making those communities that often get ignored or taken for granted a big part of what we’re doing,” he said. “And that’s in line with who Senator Sanders is. When he talks about raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, he’s talking about the folks who are getting ignored. ”

Wukela said York County voters will be able to get campaign material, such as literature, bumper stickers and signs from the new office. The space also will be used for volunteers during phone banks and as a meeting place for canvassing.

“It’s one thing for a candidate to say you’re invested in a community,” Wukela said. “Senator Sanders doesn’t just say it. He shows it. And this is one way.”

Wukela said the Sanders campaign has more than 50 employees in offices across the state, and a majority of those employees are from South Carolina.

“This is a critical part of not just a campaign strategy, but who senator Sanders is,” Wukela said. “If you’re working in the community, it’s much better if you’re from the community.”

Want to go?

The grand opening of Bernie Sanders’ Rock Hill office is at 7 p.m. Thursday at 138 S. Cherry Road. RSVP online.

