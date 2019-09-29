Motorcycle rider killed in hit & run crash near Malfunction Junction, SC cops say

Share the Road: Watch for motorcycles Crashes involving motorcycles are often the fault of a motorist failing to yield the right of way or caused by a motorist who is distracted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crashes involving motorcycles are often the fault of a motorist failing to yield the right of way or caused by a motorist who is distracted.

A search is underway for the driver who killed a motorcycle rider and left a crash near Columbia’s Malfunction Junction on Saturday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The deadly hit & run collision occurred just before 10 p.m., Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell said.

The rider of a 2008 Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle was heading west on Interstate 20 when it was struck by another vehicle that was traveling in the same direction, according to Tidwell.

Highway Patrol said the wreck occurred at the 63 mile marker, which is near the I-20 exit for Bush River Road, and is in the area known as Malfunction Junction.

The motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet, Tidwell said.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the motorcycle rider after notifying the next of kin.

After hitting the motorcycle, the other vehicle left the scene, according to Tidwell.

Highway Patrol does not have any other information on that vehicle, or its driver, and is asking for the community’s help.

Anyone with any information, or who was in the area during the time of the collision, is asked to contact Highway Patrol at *47 or *HP.

The wreck remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

