One killed in Lake Murray boat crash that severely injures two more, SC officials say

Going boating on Lake Murray this summer? What’s a float plan? Master deputy Troy Livingston explains how to prepare for a day on Lake Murray that will allow you to have fun and keep you safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Master deputy Troy Livingston explains how to prepare for a day on Lake Murray that will allow you to have fun and keep you safe.

One person is dead and two others were hospitalized following a “boating accident,” the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said.

The boat crash occurred on Lake Murray Saturday night, DNR said on Twitter.

DNR said it happened off Johnson Marina Road in Chapin, where the Rusty Anchor restaurant is located.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said his office responded to the collision that occurred around 10 p.m., in an interview with The State.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

One person died at the scene and two others suffered “severe injuries” and were taken to an area hospital, DNR tweeted.

Watts has not publicly identified the person who was killed, but said it was a man. The two people injured in the wreck are women, according to the coroner.

Information on the condition of the women was not available.

Witnesses said a boat crashed into a pontoon boat from behind, WACH reported.

No other injuries were reported, according to Watts.

Information on which boat the victims were on was not available, and there is no word on possible criminal charges.

The incident remains under investigation by DNR and the coroner’s office.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.