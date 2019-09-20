On-campus shooting put SC State University on lockdown for 5 hours, school says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

South Carolina State University was on lockdown for more than five hours after a shooting early Friday morning, the school said.

One student was hurt in the shooting, the university said, “and is expected to make a full recovery.”

The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to WCSC.

“There is no longer an imminent threat to the campus community,” university officials said at about 8 a.m. Friday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The university lifted the lockdown just after 8 a.m.