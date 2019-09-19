South Carolina
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash that closed busy Columbia road, police say
A section of a busy road was blocked Thursday morning following a serious collision, the Columbia Police Department said.
The crash occurred on West Beltline Boulevard during the morning commute, police said on Twitter.
Because of the wreck, the 4200 block of the road was closed to traffic and drivers were urged to find alternative routes. That is near the intersection with Two Notch Road in an area densely packed with restaurants and retail businesses.
The crash involved a motorcycle, police tweeted. There was no word on the number of other vehicles involved in the collision.
The rider of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries, police spokesperson Jennifer Timmons said to The State.
Information on any other injuries was not available.
The road reopened to traffic at 10:15 a.m., police said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
