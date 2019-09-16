South Carolina
Man forgot about the SC Lottery ticket in his truck. Then he finally scratched it off
These scholarships are funded by the lottery
A man bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and then forgot about it in his truck, South Carolina lottery officials said.
When he finally scratched off the ticket, he realized he’d left $250,000 sitting in his truck for “a couple of days,” according to a press release.
He won the last top prize on the $10 Money Plu$ game, which has odds of 1 in 660,000
“It was exciting,” 6he Dillon man told lottery officials. And he plans to use the money to pay off his house.
He bought the winning ticket at Sprint Food Stores Inc. #727 in Dillon, according to lottery officials. The store will get a $2,500 commission for selling the winning ticket.
Comments