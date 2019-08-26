York County domestic violence leaves 1 one wounded, shooter dead, deputies say

Rock Hill agency aims to help domestic violence victims For York, Lancaster and Chester County residents suffering from domestic violence, Safe Passage in Rock Hill provides shelter, guidance and advocacy. The agency helps provide counseling services, emergency shelter and connection to local resources. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK For York, Lancaster and Chester County residents suffering from domestic violence, Safe Passage in Rock Hill provides shelter, guidance and advocacy. The agency helps provide counseling services, emergency shelter and connection to local resources.

One person is dead and another wounded after a domestic violence shooting late Saturday in York County, south of the North Carolina state line, deputies said.

The incident happened on Pine Bluff Court near Fort Mill, said Trent Faris, spokesman for York County Sheriff’s Office. One person was shot and hurt by a person with a gun, Faris said. The person who did the shooting then died from a self-inflicted injury, Faris said.

The two people involved were a boyfriend and girlfriend, Faris said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Vicki Bourus, executive director of the Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties, gives some advice for those wondering what to do if a loved one might be a domestic violence victim.

The person who was wounded was taken to Carolinas Medical center in Charlotte and is expected to survive, Faris said.

The incident remains under investigation as an attempted murder and suicide, Faris said.

No other details about the incident have been released.

Check back for updates on this story.