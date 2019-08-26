South Carolina
York County man gave child marijuana, then touched her. He’s heading to prison.
Meet Ruger, the ‘game-changer’ dog in fight against child predators
A Clover man who gave a child marijuana then improperly touched her, has been sentenced to three years in South Carolina prison.
Eric Lavar Allison, 37, pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree assault and battery in York County criminal court, according to prosecutors and court records. The conviction is a felony, prosecutors said.
Allison also has to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, said Sharon Ohayon, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor. Allison also has a no-contact order with the girl for 10 years, Ohayon said.
Allison was arrested in January after the girl told York Police Department officers that the incidents happened in 2017, 2018 and again in January. The Herald does not identify the victims of sex crimes or juvenile victims.
As part of a plea agreement, the original charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor were dismissed, Ohayon said.
Comments