20-year-old Spartanburg man drowns in Lake Keowee

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

A 20-year-old man from Greer, South Carolina, died after drowning in Lake Keowee on Aug. 18.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis identified the victim as Jose Adrian Ramirez of Spartanburg County.

Ramirez was swimming away from shore near Fall Creek Landing at the lake on Sunday night when he “appeared to struggle and then disappeared” underwater, according to a news release from the coroner.

Ramirez’s body was recovered 45 minutes after emergency responders received the first 911 call. His body was found by divers in water 25 feet deep, 50 feet from the shoreline.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The coroner has ruled Ramirez’s death accidental.