Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Sunday morning shooting, Columbia police say

An investigation is underway after a man was shot early Sunday morning, the Columbia Police Department said.

The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m., police said in a news release.

Officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter technology about gunfire in the 4000 block of Lester Drive, according to the news release. That is near Columbia College.

When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body, police said. EMS rushed the man to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Information on a suspect, or suspects, in the shooting and a motive was not available.

Police said they are examining ballistic evidence recovered from the scene of the shooting.

This was the second shooting in less than an hour in Columbia, according to police who are also investigating an incident where a 17-year-old girl was randomly hit by gunfire in front of the Chick-fil-A in Five Points.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.