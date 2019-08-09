South Carolina
Firefighters stopped at a Beaufort-area convenience store Thursday. Then, a sinkhole appeared
Engine Company 3 with the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department had an eventful pit stop at a convenience store Thursday evening.
Firefighters stopped at Parker’s near Savannah Highway and Parris Island Gateway around 5:30 p.m. for a cold drink, a news release from the department said.
As they were getting out of the truck, “what appears to be a sinkhole,” about 1 1/2-feet deep, opened in the parking lot and the truck fell in it, the release said.
A heavy rescue towing truck from Interstate Towing arrived and extracted the truck. S.C. Highway Patrol arrived to investigate.
No injuries were reported.
