Firefighters stopped at a Beaufort-area convenience store Thursday. Then, a sinkhole appeared

Sinkholes are most common in "karst terrain" where the type of rock below the land surface, like limestone, can naturally be dissolved by groundwater, according to the USGS. When water dissolves these types of rock, spaces and caverns develop unde
Engine Company 3 with the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department had an eventful pit stop at a convenience store Thursday evening.

Firefighters stopped at Parker’s near Savannah Highway and Parris Island Gateway around 5:30 p.m. for a cold drink, a news release from the department said.

As they were getting out of the truck, “what appears to be a sinkhole,” about 1 1/2-feet deep, opened in the parking lot and the truck fell in it, the release said.

A heavy rescue towing truck from Interstate Towing arrived and extracted the truck. S.C. Highway Patrol arrived to investigate.

No injuries were reported.

Profile Image of Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college's daily newspaper.
