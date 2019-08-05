Lake Wylie pet store clerk blinded with pepper spray in dog toy robbery, police say

How long you could spend in jail for armed robbery South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina.

A Lake Wylie pet store clerk was temporarily blinded by a robber who used pepper spray to steal money from a cash register, police said.

The clerk was sprayed by a man who took about $300 late Friday night at the store, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.

The clerk at the Petsense store on Latitude Lane told police she had finished loading pet food into a vehicle for a customer when she saw a man in the store in the toy aisle. The man told the clerk he was looking for a toy for his dog, according to the report.

But the purchase was apparently a scam, deputies said.

When the man went to the cash register to pay for a toy with a $5 bill, he pepper-sprayed the clerk in the face after the cash register drawer opened, deputies said.

The man took money from the till, then ran out and fled in a vehicle, the report stated.

The clerk was treated for her injuries on the scene by EMS.

The robbery remains under investigation.