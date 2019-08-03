Richard Petty car billed as the ‘most famous in U.S. racing history’ is up for auction

Richard Petty won seven Daytona 500 races. Which one is the most memorable? Richard Petty won an amazing seven Daytona 500 races -- in 1964, 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979 and 1981. On Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, the NASCAR Hall of Fame member took a moment to reminisce. Petty is the only seven-time winner of the Daytona 500. Am Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richard Petty won an amazing seven Daytona 500 races -- in 1964, 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979 and 1981. On Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, the NASCAR Hall of Fame member took a moment to reminisce. Petty is the only seven-time winner of the Daytona 500. Am

A 1970 Plymouth Superbird that Richard Petty drove on NASCAR tracks and is billed by its present owner as the most famous in U.S. racing history is up for auction on Saturday in Harrisburg, Pa.

The winged No. 43 car is the main attraction among 43 cars owned by longtime collector Todd Werner that are being auctioned at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, according to the auctioneer, Mecum Auctions.

“Restored by Petty’s Garage and signed by Richard himself, this may be the most famous Superbird of all and the most notable car residing in the Werner collection,” according to the Mecum Auctions website.

“This is the single most recognized automobile in American racing history,” according to the auctioneer.

The car, with its Petty Enterprises 426 Hemi V-8 engine, four-speed manual transmission and “rare” Rare Petty blue paint, was built to lure “The King” back to Plymouth, according to the site.

The site lists no estimated value for the car, asking potential bidders to call for an estimate.

Werner told Fox News the car could sell for at least several million dollars.

Petty’s 1971 Plymouth Road Runner in which he won that year’s NASCAR Grand National Championship also is being auctioned. Mecum lists its estimated value at $1 million to $1.5 million.

Mecum Auctions is a national car auctioneer that made headlines in March when NASCAR team owner Richard Childress said a Dale Earnhardt Sr. race car up for auction in Phoenix that month was not the original, The Charlotte Observer reported at the time. After Childress complained, the car never sold, according to the auctioneer’s site.

