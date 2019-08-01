SC drug kingpin who helped Girl Scouts pleads guilty to trying to kill prosecutor

Detric Lee McGowan Provided by Spartanburg County Sheriff's Department

A millionaire South Carolina drug kingpin who received nationwide publicity earlier this year for helping Girl Scouts has pleaded guilty in federal court to plotting to assassinate a federal prosecutor and two witnesses in the case.

The prosecutor’s assassination was to have been carried out by means of a pipe bomb, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Peavy told U.S. Judge Donald Coggins during a 75-minute hearing at the federal courthouse in Spartanburg.

The purported killer-for-hire would have been paid $20,000 to kill the prosecutor as well as two witnesses in the drug trafficker’s trial.

At the end of the hearing Thursday, drug trafficker Detric “Fat” McGowan, 46, of Greenwood County, pleaded guilty to various charges, including attempting to kill the prosecutor and two witnesses and various counts of money laundering and drug trafficking.

Neither the prosecutor’s name nor the names of the intended victims who were witnesses have been made public in court or in public records about the case.

Court papers said the prosecutor McGowan targeted was working on the drug case against McGowan when the plot on her life got underway.

The plot was discovered when a cell mate of McGowan contacted law enforcement officials to tell them that McGowan had offered him money to kill the prosecutor and two witnesses. The FBI was contacted and put a miniature recording device in the cell where authorities could record conversations McGowan was having about the intended killings, Peavy said.

When eventually sentenced for the drug charges and assassination attempt, McGowan could get life in prison, court records said.

Documents did say that the plot on the prosecutor’s life took place in July.

Court records said that law officials are in the process of seizing $3.2 million “in the possession or control” of McGowan.

In February, news about McGowan’s buying $540 worth of Girl Scout cookies so the Girl Scouts would not have to stand out in freezing cold and rain went viral. The girls were standing in front of a Bi-Lo in Mauldin, a town of some 15,000 in Greenville County, when McGowan noticed them and bought the cookies.

News accounts in outlets such as CBS News and HuffPost praised McGowan as being a “hero” and “Good Samaritan” — a Biblical reference meaning someone who goes out of his or her way to be helpful and kind.

For more than a year before McGowan was held up as a model citizen, he and alleged fellow drug traffickers were under intense investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. DEA agents posed as members of a Mexican drug cartel. So far, federal officials have seized more than $1.5 million in the case, two properties, firearms and numerous drugs. The investigation included surveillance cameras, tapped telephones and undercover agents.

Within a week of being called a hero for helping the Girl Scouts, however, McGowan made another kind of news — he was one of 11 people charged in a federal indictment for importing heroin, cocaine and fentanyl from Mexico, among other charges.

McGowan and his alleged associates were identified in court papers filed by FBI agent Lisa Quillen as “high volume counterfeit pill suppliers in the Greenwood, SC, area and elsewhere.

A major break that led to the indictment of McGowan and his alleged associates came in September 2018, when the DEA learned that a person from South Carolina — not identified in court records — tried to strike up a business relationship with a Mexican cartel and traveled to Las Cruces, New Mexico, to discuss the proposed deal. That person wanted to buy “multi-kilogram quantifies of heroin and cocaine,” court papers said.

Unknown to the South Carolinian, however, the DEA had been made aware of the proposed deal and had inserted an undercover agent to help broker the deal. At that meeting, the South Carolinian ordered what he believed would be 10 kilograms of cocaine for $28,000 per kilogram and and 10 kilograms of “China White,” a street name for high grade heroin mixed with fentanyl for $48,000 per kilogram - a total of $760,000.

McGowan, who according to court records describes himself as a “ nightclub party promoter,” is a former federal prison inmate and has two convictions, from 1997 and 2009, for distributing drugs.

His alleged drug ring was so sophisticated that it maintained two “stash houses” where various drugs could be stored, and numerous bank accounts where they could make multiple deposits of money so as not to attract suspicion.

McGowan won’t be sentenced until a later date. His hearing Thursday was before U.S. Judge Donald Coggins.

McGowan is represented by former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy and Ryan Beasley, nephew of former S.C. Gov. David Beasley.

Federal prosecutors on the case are Jim May, Andrew Moorman Sr., Sloan Ellis, Jason Peavy, Leesa Washington and Kathleen Stoughton.