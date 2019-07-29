South Carolina
Roofer dies in fall from 4-story retirement center project, South Carolina coroner says
A 47-year-old man died after he fell at a construction site in South Carolina, officials say.
Vicente Juarez Lopez of Spartanburg was doing roofing work at Rolling Green Retirement Village when he plummeted from the fourth story of a building on Monday, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said in a news release.
Lopez was “pronounced dead at the scene,” the release says.
Officials say they’re investigating his death but don’t suspect foul play, WYFF reports.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, according to the Coroner’s Office.
The retirement community in a statement offered condolences for Lopez’s family, WHNS reports.
“The Rolling Green Village family is saddened to learn of the passing of a Cannon Roofing construction worker on our campus expansion build site this morning,” the statement said, according to WHNS.
The workplace death comes after a roofer on Saturday fell through a ceiling and died at a Gaffney warehouse, The State reported.
