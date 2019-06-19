Rock Hill man gave a stranger a ride to bank ATM. Then he got robbed, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Rock Hill man who gave a stranger a ride to a bank ATM Tuesday night said he was then robbed by the rider, police said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m., said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department. The driver was not hurt but the suspect threatened him by indicating he was armed, Bollinger said.

The victim went to the Rock Hill police station to report the crime after he was robbed, according to a police report.

The victim told officers he met the stranger outside a shopping center on Cherry Road Tuesday night. The suspect asked to go to a Bank of America branch on Cherry Road, police said.

The victim told officers when he arrived at the bank, the passenger then told him to “take out all his money or he would get hurt,” the report stated.

The victim withdrew $140 from the ATM and handed over the cash to the suspect, according to police. The suspect then made the victim drop him off at a nearby gas station before fleeing on foot.

Detectives are investigating but no arrests have been made, Bollinger said.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 803-329-7200 or York County Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.

Check back for updates on this developing story.