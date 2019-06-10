‘Possible sighting’ in search for missing 85-year-old with dementia, SC police say

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

An 85-year-old woman last seen at a South Carolina grocery store may have been spotted on a highway across state lines.

Jaxie Rogers, who went missing Friday afternoon, was reportedly seen two days later on Interstate 95 near Cumberland County, North Carolina, according to a Facebook post from the Latta Police Department.

Rogers went missing from a grocery store in Latta, a town about 60 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach, the post says.

The 85-year-old’s caregiver was inside the store when she saw a white Buick LaCrosse “leaving at a low rate of speed,” according to police. Rogers was likely behind the wheel, authorities say.

Rogers has dementia and may have limited resources for getting gas and food, according to police.

Officials have asked the public to check nearby businesses for signs of Rogers and said community members have shown interest in their search.

“We have had many people reaching out, wanting to help, and have rode areas in SC and NC, assisting in finding Ms. Rogers,” Latta police said on Facebook. “Side roads, back roads and main roads have been ridden by officers and volunteers with no luck.”

Rogers is about 5-foot-4 inches and was wearing a “purple blouse, light blue pants, pink and purple shoes,” the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says.

The 2008-model Buick she may be driving has a “handicap placard on the rearview mirror,” according to the agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.