Man who mistakenly shot and killed his daughter now faces drug charges, SC police say

A man who shot and killed his daughter, thinking she was an intruder, over the weekend in Greenville, South Carolina now faces drug charges, jail records show.

Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley, 23, was about to go into her home when she was shot at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, the county coroner said, according to The State newspaper.

Jermaine Tramone Pressley, 43, fired a gun through the door, Fox Carolina reports, and his daughter died at the scene.

Investigators say they found cocaine and heroin in the home, the television station reports.

Online jail records show the father faces two drug charges related to drug manufacturing or distribution in Greenville County. No bail has been set on either charge, and he has not been charged in the shooting death of his daughter as of midday Monday, according to jail records.

Regina Harvey, a neighbor, told WYFF Sunday, “I just heard two gunshots.”

She said she “went out on the porch and I seen police everywhere, everywhere. That’s just a sad feeling,” according to the television station.

The investigation into the shooting continues, The State reports.

