Inmate ran from South Carolina hospital — but it was a short taste of freedom, cops say

Vernon O’Brian Swails, a jail inmate, ran off from a South Carolina hospital Friday morning. Georgetown County Sheriff's Office

A jail inmate at a South Carolina hospital for treatment ran off Friday morning, but he wasn’t free for long, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Vernon O’Brian Swails, 30, Thursday on an outstanding warrant, deputies said. Friday morning he ran off from Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

Swails made his escape at about 10:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. He was back in custody an hour later, the department said.

Georgetown County court records show Swails has been charged in the district’s criminal court more than a dozen times in the past decade.

