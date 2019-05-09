Fishing boat with 5 aboard capsizes off SC coast. Coast Guard rushes to the rescue

The Coast Guard rescued five fishermen from a capsized boat six miles off Pawleys Island. USCG

A fishing boat with five people on board capsized about six miles off the coast of South Carolina on Thursday, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard rescued all five fishermen from the 22-foot Salty Dog off Pawleys Island, according to a press release.

“Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstanders were alerted of the distress by the boat club at 10:16 a.m. and dispatched a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Station Georgetown and an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew from Air Facility Charleston,” the Coast Guard said.

The response boat got on the scene first and rescued the men, bringing them back to shore in Murrells Inlet, south of Myrtle Beach, according to the Coast Guard..

“All fishermen were reported to be in good condition,” the press release said.

“The rescued fisherman were prepared, able to communicate their distress, and survived until they were rescued by wearing their life jackets,” Coast Guard Capt. John Reed said in the press release. “As the boating season picks up, we want our maritime community to be ready for anything.”

The owner plans to salvage the fishing boat, according to the press release.

SHARE COPY LINK A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists four boaters Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, after their boat took on water and capsized 12 miles west of Johns Pass. The helicopter arrived on scene and hoisted all four distresse