Street-smart alligators obey traffic laws at South Carolina park, videos show

Two separate videos of alligators being model pedestrians at Huntington State Park.

The main entrance to South Carolina’s Huntington Beach State Park leads cars out along a road through a marsh that opens to the Atlantic Ocean.

The park, south of Myrtle Beach, is a popular spot for beachgoers and bird watchers — and, apparently, alligators who obey the posted traffic laws.

Not one, but two videos show big alligators using the crosswalk to get across the road that divides the marsh. The first video, taken in August, shows a gator crossing to the south.

And a new video, taken this week, shows a gator again using the crosswalk to get across the road the other way.

Jimmy Card, of Pawleys Island, posted the alligator crossing video from August, The Sun News reports. “The gator safely got to the other side.”





Austin Bond posted the new video, taken April 8 at the same spot. “It’s amazing how often the alligators use the crosswalks when crossing!” he said on YouTube.





“We teach our alligators to use crosswalks,” South Carolina State Parks said on Facebook.