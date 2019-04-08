South Carolina

Headless alligator found in SC creek. State wildlife officials investigating

A beheaded, tailless alligator washed up into the reeds near a boat launch in Mount Pleasant Sunday, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said.

“There’s no telling where it was dumped,” DNR’s Greg Lucas told McClatchy. The currents and tides in the creek pushed it to the Shem Creek boat landing, he said.

Someone found the gator floating near the boat landing and the photo was posted to Facebook, he said.

Lucas said DNR is investigating who killed the alligator.

“It is against the law to take an alligator out of season,” he said.

If caught, the poacher could face fines and possible jail time.

“This is a serious thing if they get caught,” Lucas said.

He said alligator hunters will typically take the tail for meat and the head as a trophy. Poaching alligators out of season “happens occasionally,” Lucas said.

South Carolina has a lottery for alligator hunting season, which typically runs September to October, according to DNR.

Charles Duncan

Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.
