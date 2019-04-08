Headless alligator found in SC creek. State wildlife officials investigating

‘Dude, that is a monster:’ Watch as massive alligator interrupts Savannah golf round A massive alligator strolled across The Club at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Ga., interrupting a round of golf for a group on Sunday. The gator even took a brief pause near the 17th hole before making its way into the water. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A massive alligator strolled across The Club at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Ga., interrupting a round of golf for a group on Sunday. The gator even took a brief pause near the 17th hole before making its way into the water.

A beheaded, tailless alligator washed up into the reeds near a boat launch in Mount Pleasant Sunday, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said.

“There’s no telling where it was dumped,” DNR’s Greg Lucas told McClatchy. The currents and tides in the creek pushed it to the Shem Creek boat landing, he said.

Someone found the gator floating near the boat landing and the photo was posted to Facebook, he said.

Lucas said DNR is investigating who killed the alligator.

“It is against the law to take an alligator out of season,” he said.

If caught, the poacher could face fines and possible jail time.





“This is a serious thing if they get caught,” Lucas said.

He said alligator hunters will typically take the tail for meat and the head as a trophy. Poaching alligators out of season “happens occasionally,” Lucas said.

South Carolina has a lottery for alligator hunting season, which typically runs September to October, according to DNR.

