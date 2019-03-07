Haley calls out Clyburn, says SC disagrees with his putting one minority over another

Nikki Haley criticized James Clyburn Thursday, saying she was disappointed with her fellow South Carolina native.

The state’s former governor, who recently resigned as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, took issue with the U.S. House Majority Whip for how he defended a fellow Democrat, accused of making anti-Semitic remarks.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., drew ire for saying “American supporters of Israel have an ‘allegiance to a foreign country,’ ” The Hill reported.

Clyburn defended Omar by bringing up her personal experience of escaping her native Somalia before living in a refugee camp in Kenya, The State reported. The Columbia Democrat contrasted Omar’s first-hand experiences to those whose relatives endured slavery or the Holocaust.

So very disappointed in Mr. Clyburn’s comments. Many of us have felt pain as a minority. All groups have painful pasts. Please don’t suddenly make one minority group’s pain more justified or personal than another’s. #SouthCarolinaDoesNotThinkThisWay https://t.co/3ym4Sj1foX — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) March 7, 2019

“A lot of people in this caucus will talk about slavery. We never experienced slavery. A lot of our people will talk about the Holocaust. You didn’t experience the Holocaust. You may have inherited its legacy and I’ve inherited the legacy of slavery,” said Clyburn, according to The State.





“Ilhan Omar lived in a refugee camp. She brings that experience to this body with her. And I think we need to honor and respect that and not beat up on (her).”

Haley, a Lexington Republican, disagreed with Clyburn, and said South Carolina also did. Haley, who stepped down as governor to join the Trump Administration, took Clyburn to task on Twitter.

“So very disappointed in Mr. Clyburn’s comments,” tweeted Haley, whose parents are Indian and was born named Nimrata Nikki Randhawa. “Many of us have felt pain as a minority. All groups have painful pasts. Please don’t suddenly make one minority group’s pain more justified or personal than another’s.”

She closed her tweet with a hashtag that said “#SouthCarolinaDoesNotThinkThisWay.”

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was critical of House Majority Whip and fellow S.C. native James Clyburn, left. Tim Dominick online@thestate.com

In addition to Haley’s criticism, the Anti-Defamation League called for an apology from Clyburn, The State reported.

Later Thursday, he addressed the Holocaust again, with reverence.

The Holocaust is “a unique atrocity which resulted in the deaths of six million Jews. It should never be minimized; I never have, and I never will,” Clyburn said, according to The Washington Post. “To recognize and honor the experiences of one member of our Caucus does not mean that we ignore or dishonor the experiences of another.”

