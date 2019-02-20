After SC teachers blast proposed K-12 education overhaul, House proposes big changes

The chairwoman of the S.C. House’s K-12 education panel on Wednesday suggested removing several controversial pieces from House Speaker Jay Lucas’ proposal to overhaul South Carolina’s K-12 schools system.

At the same time, the S.C. House Ways and Means Committee approved a portion of the state’s 2019-’20 spending plan Wednesday that includes roughly $159 million to raise teacher pay, including raises starting teacher pay to $35,000.

The move by state Rep. Raye Felder, R-York, is meant to alleviate concerns from S.C. public school teachers — particularly members of the grassroots teachers’ group SCforED — who have blasted the proposal as “dangerous” and “largely ineffective” at stopping the state’s ongoing teacher shortage.

The proposed changes — which were debated, but not adopted into the bill Wednesday afternoon — come with Lucas’ blessing. The changes include deleting language that could have eventually changed the state pays its teachers, removing a section that would have allowed high-performing schools to hire non-certified teachers, and adding in a “teacher bill of rights.”

When Lucas filed the 84-page education proposal, H. 3759, last month, he hoped to build consensus around a plan to raise starting teacher pay, consolidate small school districts and give the state’s schools superintendent more powers to take over failing schools and school districts.

The Darlington Republican has built bipartisan consensus in the House, where two-thirds of the chamber’s 124 legislators have signed on as co-sponsors of the bill. But teachers have complained the legislation was drafted without their input, doesn’t reduce teachers’ administrative burdens and could put teachers doing their best in underperforming schools out of a job.

Some lawmakers also have raised doubts, none more vocally than state Sen. Mike Fanning, a Fairfield Democrat and longtime educator who lampooned the bill earlier this month with a 3,000-word Facebook post.

Among the proposed House K-12 subcommittee changes:

▪ Deleting a provision that would allow high-performing schools to hire non-certified teachers to teach subjects they have real-world experience in. For example, the proposal would have let a retired chemist teach high school chemistry. Teachers urged lawmakers to remove that proposal, arguing non-certified employees would lack basic teaching skills, leaving students worse off.

▪ Deleting a provision that would have the state’s Education Department to study using teacher pay bands, not salary schedules to pay teachers.

▪ Easing concerns that teachers at underperforming schools will be fired immediately during a state Education Department takeover. Under a change proposed Wednesday, only the teachers deemed problematic by the state superintendent of education would lose their jobs.

▪ Adding in a “teacher bill of rights” that seeks to reduce administrative burdens — such as paperwork — that limit teachers’ time for their lessons and their students.

▪ Deleting a handful of tests that were supposed to be removed in the first draft of the bill. The bill’s addition of certain tests has been criticized by teachers who say they spend too much of their time testing students and too little teaching them.

▪ Reinstating parents’ rights to appeal a school’s decision to hold their child back a grade. The first version of the bill would have removed that right, leading more underperforming students to be retained.

▪ Deleting part of the bill that could have led to jail time for school board members who fail to attend mandatory training. The bill would still allow those school board members to be fined.

▪ Changing the official title of the staffer who works for the new “Zero to Twenty” education committee from “tsar” to “executive director.” House leaders previously called the staffer a “tsar” after the name stuck in brainstorming sessions, but it since has been found to evoke negative connotations of imperial Russia.

House leaders still support some pieces of the bill that are up for deletion, including the effort to hire non-certified teachers with real-world experience, aides told The State. But those proposals weren’t worth fighting for as Lucas seeks widespread support for the bill, they said.

Other controversial aspects of the bill would remain, including the creation of the Zero to Twenty committee itself. Some educators, Fanning among them, have complained it only adds another layer of government bureaucracy to South Carolina’s education system.

House leaders have said that isn’t true, since the committee won’t have oversight authority and will only make recommendations to the General Assembly. However, on Wednesday, the House panel edited the proposed committee’s makeup, adding that at least two of its members must be “highly effective” current or retired teachers picked by the General Assembly.

House Democrats said Wednesday they hadn’t seen the proposed revisions before the afternoon meeting and wanted more time to review the changes before voting on them. The education panel will reconvene Thursday morning.