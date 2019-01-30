Clemson ‘heartbroken’ over death of alum and lecturer, university says

Clemson University is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Judy Marek, who graduated magna cum laude from Clemson’s school of Electrical Engineering and recently returned as a lecturer, died Jan. 26, according to a statement from the university.

The 54-year-old South Carolina native died after “a brief illness with brain cancer,” per her obituary on legacy.com.

A sister in the Chi Omega sorority, Marek was a member of a number of honor societies as an undergrad, her obituary states. She earned a masters degree in telecommunications from the University of Colorado, according to her bio at Clemson.

During her career, Marek worked at “BellSouth, Bell Labs, AT&T, and Lucent,” before she began teaching and eventually returned to “her beloved Clemson,” per her obit.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Judy Marek, who was a lecturer in the College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences,” the college’s dean Anand Gramopadhye said in a news release. “A loss in the Clemson Family is felt by us all. On behalf of the college, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends.”

It was Marek’s dream to return to Clemson, friend Jonna Mcgrath Rowe said in an Independent News report. Marek began lecturing at her alma mater during the fall semester before being diagnosed with brain cancer in October, the newspaper reported.

Marek’s affinity for Clemson continues, as her family asked for donations to be made in her name to Clemson’s Women in Science and Engineering (WISE program) in lieu of flowers, the university said in a statement.

“I am in awe that they would choose our program,” WISE director Serita Acker said, per the Independent News. “I am really honored. She believed in the cause of women progressing in the STEM field and this is a testament to that.”

According to her obit, Marek “is survived by her husband of 31 years, Dr. Todd Charles Marek and children Christopher and Ruthie Marek.”