Rock Hill school volunteer coach charged with sex assault on student, police say

A York County man who served as a volunteer with the wrestling team at Rock Hill High School has been charged with sexual assault against a female student, police and school officials said.

Brant Logan Sexton, 21, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years old, with no force or coercion, said Trent Faris, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Sexton’s volunteer status with the school district was revoked after he was arrested, said Mychal Frost, Rock Hill schools spokesperson. Sexton no longer can volunteer in any capacity at any school or for any sport, Frost said.

The incident happened at Sexton’s Hopewell Road home in December, according to an arrest warrant and police reports.





Sexton turned himself in Jan. 10 after an investigation by detectives following a report filed Dec. 30, Faris said.

South Carolina law states: “If a person affiliated with a public or private secondary school in an official capacity engages in sexual battery with a student enrolled in the school who is sixteen or seventeen years of age, and aggravated coercion or aggravated force is not used to accomplish the sexual battery, the person affiliated with the public or private secondary school in an official capacity is guilty of a felony.”

The warrant for Sexton’s arrest identifies him as an “assistant wrestling coach at Rock Hill High School.”

But Frost said Sexton was an approved volunteer within the district who was not a paid coach. Sexton was an irregular volunteer with the wrestling program, Frost said.





“He was formerly a volunteer who helped with the wrestling team,” Frost said. “He just happened to help one of our teams.”

Sexton had successfully passed a volunteer screening process that included a criminal background check, which is a requirement for all school district volunteers, Frost said.

There is no allegation of improper contact on school property, Frost said.

Court records filed Monday show Sexton was released Jan. 10 after his arrest on a $1,500 bond, and that he told court officials he was going to hire a private lawyer. No lawyer is on record.

The charge is a felony that carries up to five years in prison for a conviction.