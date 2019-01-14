South Carolina

Kamala Harris will rally SC sorority sisters ahead of potential 2020 run

By Bristow Marchant

January 14, 2019 02:12 PM

The battle for 2020: Possible Democratic presidential candidates

Following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, we take a look at the Democrats who could run for president in the 2020 election.
By
Up Next
Following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, we take a look at the Democrats who could run for president in the 2020 election.
By
COLUMBIA, SC

Next week will be a crowded one for early presidential watchers in South Carolina.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will speak at the Pink Ice Gala on Friday, Jan. 25, at the S.C. State Fairgrounds in Columbia.

The gala is a fundraiser for the local Gamma Nu Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority — of which Harris was a member in her college days at Howard University.

The visit is Harris’ first to South Carolina in 2019. The state will hold an early primary for the Democratic presidential nomination early next year, and the freshman California Democrat has been touted as a potential contender.

Harris will appear in Columbia the same week as two other possible candidates for the 2020 Democratic nomination. U.S. Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are scheduled to speak at the S.C. NAACP’s annual “King Day at the Dome” rally Monday, Jan. 21.

Harris last appeared in South Carolina three months ago, speaking in Hopkins and making an appearance in Greenville before the 2018 midterm elections.

Tickets to the Pink Ice Gala are available to the public from members of Gamma Nu Omega.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

south-carolina

south-carolina

Bristow Marchant

Bristow Marchant covers politics and government for The State, with more than 10 years’ experience covering South Carolina. He won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series on a toxic Chester County landfill fire, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage.

  Comments  

things to do