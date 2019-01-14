Kamala Harris will rally SC sorority sisters ahead of potential 2020 run

Next week will be a crowded one for early presidential watchers in South Carolina.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will speak at the Pink Ice Gala on Friday, Jan. 25, at the S.C. State Fairgrounds in Columbia.

The gala is a fundraiser for the local Gamma Nu Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority — of which Harris was a member in her college days at Howard University.

The visit is Harris’ first to South Carolina in 2019. The state will hold an early primary for the Democratic presidential nomination early next year, and the freshman California Democrat has been touted as a potential contender.

Harris will appear in Columbia the same week as two other possible candidates for the 2020 Democratic nomination. U.S. Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are scheduled to speak at the S.C. NAACP’s annual “King Day at the Dome” rally Monday, Jan. 21.

Harris last appeared in South Carolina three months ago, speaking in Hopkins and making an appearance in Greenville before the 2018 midterm elections.

Tickets to the Pink Ice Gala are available to the public from members of Gamma Nu Omega.