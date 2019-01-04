Potential 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker to speak in SC on MLK Day

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., will speak to a rally at the S.C. State House on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The S.C. NAACP confirmed Friday that Booker will be a speaker at the annual King Day at the Dome rally on Jan. 21.
Booker is one of several Democrats being talked about as a potential presidential candidate in 2020, and his appearance in the early primary state of South Carolina will only fuel those rumors.
The New Jersey Democrat last visited the Palmetto State in October, to excite the Democratic base ahead of the November election. He spoke to a crowd at Columbia’s Allen University and at a fish fry hosted by the Orangeburg County Democratic Party.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
S.C. NAACP spokeswoman Mamie Hartwell said Friday other potential candidates also may take part in the King Day rally and may be announced in coming days.
South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary is scheduled for Feb. 29, 2020.
Comments