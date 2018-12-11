Burglary at height of winter storm is foiled when getaway truck gets stuck, cops say

A burglary committed under cover of this week’s major winter storm came unraveled at the last minute, when a getaway truck filled with stolen goods got stuck at the scene of the crime, reports TV station WYFF.
Deputies in Laurens County, South Carolina, told WYFF it happened about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Ware Shoals -- about 90 miles northwest of Columbia -- where they were called to a burglary in progress.
On arrival, the deputies reported finding the suspect’s red Dodge pickup mired in the victim’s backyard and unable to get out, reported WSPA.
Inside the pickup was 47-year-old Angela Gunnells, of Donalds, S.C., who was arrested at the scene, according to The Index-Journal.
“Several items” piled in the truck were identified by a witness as belonging to the property owner, reported WSPA.
The truck’s wheels became stuck at the height of a winter storm that brought two days of rain to the Carolinas, along with sleet, freezing rain and snow. Temperatures were near freezing in Laurens County at the time of the incident, reported The Index-Journal.
Laurens County Jail records show Gunnells is charged with larceny, possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine and third degree burglary.
