River rushes under I-95 in Dillon County

A river of floodwaters rushes under Highway I-95 in Dillon County, South Carolina about 25 miles from the North Carolina border.
A river of floodwaters rushes under Highway I-95 in Dillon County, South Carolina about 25 miles from the North Carolina border.
I-95 has fully reopened — at least in South Carolina

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

September 19, 2018 10:02 AM

Interstate 95 has fully reopened in South Carolina after portions were shut down by flooding from Hurricane Florence.

The northbound lanes of I-95 from mile marker 181 to 190 have reopened, the S.C. Department of Public Safety said Wednesday morning. The southbound lanes of that same section reopened Monday morning.

Just Tuesday, officials closed more segments of I-95.

This means all lanes on I-95 in South Carolina have reopened. However, some sections of I-95 in North Carolina may still be closed, officials warned.

Several sections of I-95 remain flooded in North Carolina as of Wednesday morning, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

One of the nation’s biggest corridors, I-95 runs from Miami to New York.

