Morehead City, NC, area under water after Florence dumps 15+ inches of rain

The National Weather Service tweeted that Hurricane Florence had already dumped over 15 inches of rain over Morehead City, North Carolina, by 2 p.m. Friday. Several videos by the NWS showed major flooding in the NC town.
By
By

South Carolina

Florence already drops record rainfall. Here are some of the numbers from NC, SC

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

September 15, 2018 12:23 AM

Despite some confusion over faulty gauge readings, it appears Florence did drop a record amount of rain in the 24 hours ending Friday night.

The once-major hurricane was downgraded from a Category 1 to a tropical storm as of the 5 p.m. National Hurricane Center update, but the storm continues to raise flooding concerns as it moved into eastern South Carolina, moving west at 5 mph.

A U.S. Geological Survey rain gauge on 9:06 a.m. Friday showed Atlantic Beach had received 31.37 inches of rainfall over the past 24 hours. That would have easily surpassed North Carolina’s 24-hour rainfall record of 22 inches, recorded in Mitchell County in 1916, but local meteorologists expressed doubts about the reading, according to The News & Observer.

Later on Friday, USGS online rainfall data confirmed suspicions – indicating an equipment failure for the Atlantic Beach rain gauge.

As of 9:06 p.m. on Friday, however, the gauge at Emerald Isle showed a 24-hour rainfall total of 27.7 inches with no mention of faulty equipment, which would be a state record.

The following are USGS 24-hour rainfall inch totals recorded from 10-11 p.m. Friday at gauges in the path of Florence:

North Carolina

Durham: 1.69

Emerald Isle: 26.32

Greenville: 5.11

Jacksonville: 12.81

Kelly: 6.57

New Bern: 15.95

Raleigh: 1.65

Rocky Mount: 2.36

Surf City: 17:.57

Wilmington: 18.81

Wrightsville Beach: 20.46

South Carolina

Conway (Myrtle Beach area): 6.49

Conway (Crabtree Swamp): 5.38

Effingham: 1.05

Galivants Ferry: 2.06

Kingstree: 1.03

Longs: 5.91

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said to expect major flooding over the weekend as Tropical Storm Florence continues its track across the state. The storm is expected to dump 15-25 inches of rain across the Grand Strand and PeeDee areas.

By



