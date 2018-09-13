Hurricane Florence evacuee crashed SUV into Wendy’s — and another evacuee, sheriff says

One person evacuated Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as Hurricane Florence approached — then found themselves pinned under an SUV.

It happened Wednesday inside a Wendy’s fast food restaurant in Newberry County, South Carolina, on Highway 773, according to WISTV.

Lee Foster, sheriff of Newberry County, wrote in a Facebook post that his officers received an “unusual call” about the incident.

He wrote that one person — who was moving inland to avoid Hurricane Florence, now a Category 2 storm — slammed their SUV into the fast food joint and pinned another evacuee of the powerful storm “under the car and rubble.”

Only three people were injured, he wrote. Police did not identify any of those involved.

Sheriff Lee Foster, from Newberry County, South Carolina, shared this image of a rainbow after the crash at Wendy’s. Sheriff Lee Foster

Other patrons inside the “packed” restaurant looked on in shock.

“It could have been so much worse,” he wrote. “The place was packed with regular customers along with evacuees.”

But despite the impending storm and the sudden chaos inside the Wendy’s, Foster wrote that he found a sign from the heavens.

It was a rainbow, which he wrote is “God’s sign of promise and know he is looking after the victims and us through the storm.”

On Thursday, Hurricane Florence is expected to make its way over North Carolina, then make “a slow motion over eastern South Carolina” starting sometime after Friday night.

The storm is currently 300 miles wide and has winds between 74 to 95 miles per hour.