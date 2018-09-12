Curfews, closings and evacuations: How Carolinas beaches are bracing for Florence

North Carolina
Currituck County
Travel restrictions on the Wright Memorial Bridge between Currituck and Dare counties are scheduled to take effect at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Mandatory evacuation has been ordered for the Outer Banks areas of Corolla and Carova . An inland shelter has been opened at Halifax Community College in Weldon.
Ocean swimming has been banned because of dangerous rip currents. Most government services are closed and alcohol sales are suspended during the state of emergency, the county website reports.
Saturday’s Currituck Heritage Festival is canceled.
Dare County
Mandatory evacuation is under way. Residents were being sent to Knightdale High School in Wake County, but it was reportedly full by Wednesday afternoon.
Ocean swimming is prohibited due to dangerous conditions.
Duck: No trash pick-up. Town offices closed. National park facilities closed.
Kill Devil Hills: Town hall closed at noon Wednesday. No trash pick-up.
Kitty Hawk: No trash pick-up. Town offices closed through at least Friday.
Hatteras Island: Mandatory evacuation started Monday.
Manteo: Town offices closed. Residents are being asked to limit water use because some town sewer pump stations have do not have permanent generators so power outages could disrupt sewer service.
Nags Head: Road barricades being installed to stop traffic.
Hyde County
Mandatory evacuation of Outer Banks is under way. Hyde County Transit was providing transportation Wednesday to Knightdale High School in Wake County, but that shelter is full.
The last ferry from Okracoke Island left Wednesday morning after evacuating almost 2,200 people and more than 1,000 vehicles, the county reported.
Beaches are closed.
Carteret County
Mandatory evacuation. A designated shelter at Wake County’s Knightdale High School filled by Wednesday afternoon. A pet-friendly shelter was scheduled to open at Newport Middle School in Carteret County Wednesday evening.
Emerald Isle: Mandatory evacuation by 8 p.m. Wednesday. Bridge will close at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Pine Knoll Shores: Mandatory evacuation. Town hall closing Wednesday for the week. No trash pick-up.
Atlantic Beach: Mandatory evacuation by 8 p.m. Wednesday. Curfew begins at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Pender County
All residents and visitors were ordered to evacuate Wednesday and Pender County hospitals closed at noon.
“Due to the storm, emergency medical responders will likely not be able to respond to medical emergencies for those who do not leave the county or seek shelter. Once wind speeds reached a sustained speed of 40 to 45 mph, it will not be safe for fire trucks and ambulances to be on the road. Depending on storm conditions, the inability to respond could extend for days,” said County Manager Tom Collins said in a news release.
North Topsail Beach: Mandatory evacuation. Bridge access closing Wednesday evening.
Surf City: Mandatory evacuation. Curfew begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Town offices closed. No trash pick-up.
Topsail Beach: Mandatory evacuation, with curfew going into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
New Hanover County
Beaches are under mandatory evacuation; the rest of the county is under voluntary evacuation. Most government services are closed.
Wrightsville Beach: Mandatory evacuation began Wednesday morning. Utilities will be turned off at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Town offices closed.
Carolina Beach: Mandatory evacuation ordered by 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Kure Beach: Mandatory evacuation. Beaches closed. Water service will be shut off to waterfront properties at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Water service to downtown businesses will be shut off at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Brunswick County
Bald Head Island: Mandatory evacuation for visitors. Recommended evacuation for residents. Last ferry left at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Caswell Beach: Mandatory evacuation for visitors. Voluntary evacuation for residents. Beach access closed.
Southport: Voluntary evacuation of low-lying areas.
Oak Island: Mandatory evacuation ordered by noon Wednesday.
Holden Beach: Mandatory evacuation by 8 a.m. Wednesday. Bridge will be closed when winds reach 40 mph. Water service will be shut off before the storm.
Ocean Isle Beach: Mandatory evacuation by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Water will be shut off at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Sunset Beach: Mandatory evacuation. Utilities will be shut off at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Bridge scheduled to be barricaded at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Town hall closed at noon Wednesday.
Calabash: Mandatory evacuation of low-lying areas. Voluntary evacuation elsewhere.
South Carolina
Horry County
North Myrtle Beach: Mandatory evacuation of coastal areas. City courts closed.
Atlantic Beach: Mandatory evacuation of coastal areas.
Myrtle Beach: Mandatory evacuation of coastal areas. Courts closed. Farmers market closed. No trash pick-up through at least Thursday. Some grocery stores closing Wednesday evening.
Surfside Beach: Mandatory evacuation of coastal areas. Town hall closed until Monday. Town meetings canceled this week.
Garden City: Mandatory evacuation of coastal areas. Beach home rentals on hold until further notice.
Georgetown County
Murrells Inlet: Mandatory evacuation of low-lying areas. Many restaurants and other businesses closing Wednesday afternoon. Goats evacuated from Goat Island.
Pawleys Island: Mandatory evacuation, with access to the island restricted at noon Wednesday to emergency services.
Charleston County
Residents of low-lying areas are being urged to evacuate. County is in a state of emergency. Buses are running until 6 p.m. Wednesday to get people to shelters.
Charleston: Charleston Airport is closing Wednesday night through the duration of the hurricane, The Post and Courier reports.
All nonessential city services stopped at noon Wednesday. Interstate 26 has lanes reversed for evacuation. City parking garages are allowing free parking for people who want to shelter their vehicles. More than 19,000 sandbags were distributed Wednesday.
Isle of Palms: City offices closed. Mandatory evacuation under way. Town officials report grocery stores and other businesses operating on limited hours.
Folly Beach: Island access will be restricted starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday and curfew is in place from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., with mandatory evacuation orders. No trash pickup.
Kiawah Island: Mandatory evacuation. Entrance to the island restricted to property owners, as of Wednesday evening.
Seabrook Island: Mandatory evacuation. Entrance to the island restricted to property owners, as of Wednesday evening.
Colleton County
Edisto Beach: 24-hour curfew begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Beginning Thursday all wells and lift stations will be shut down.
Beaufort County
Evacuation order has been lifted but all county offices are closed for the remainder of the week.
Hilton Head Island: Town offices and schools are closed.
