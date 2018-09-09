Prepare for ‘a strong hit’ from hurricane on South Carolina, governor urges

The state of South Carolina is preparing for some level of impact from Hurricane Florence, Gov. Henry McMaster announced Sunday.
“A hurricane is coming our way,” McMaster said Sunday at a news conference held at the State Emergency Operations Center. “Pretend, assume, presume that a major hurricane is going to hit South Carolina. Be prepared. Be ready.”
The latest projection for the path of the storm, released Sunday, shows the storm track centered on Wilmington, N.C., with forecasters predicting it will be a “dangerous major hurricane” by the time it reaches the coast later in the week. McMaster on Sunday predicted Florence will likely deliver “a strong hit on South Carolina,” though he cautioned that it’s still uncertain how bad the Palmetto State will be affected.
“Whatever happens, we’re going to have a lot of rain and a lot of wind, even if the hurricane goes farther north,” McMaster said.
McMaster announced that he has submitted a request to President Trump for federal disaster declaration, which once approved would clear the way for federal funds and assistance for any damage caused by the storm.
That formal request to Trump included this: “The potential storm surge, strong winds, and rainfall pose threats beyond state capability to manage including need for widespread search and rescue, rescue from swift water, long term sheltering operations, air operations in support of life saving and life sustaining missions, assistance with transportation of vulnerable populations, support for areas without power or drinking water, and other unforeseen consequences of the historic hurricane to which the state is currently vulnerable.“
There are 800 National Guardsmen and about 3,000 additional personnel moving to the coast as a contingency, including folks with the State Law Enforcement Division and the Department of Transportation, McMaster said.
South Carolina coastal areas can expect tropical storm force winds by Thursday morning on the storm’s latest track, according to John Quagliariello from the National Weather Service in Columbia.
“It’s important to remember the cone of uncertainty covers the entire South Carolina coast, meaning landfall in South Carolina is still a possibility,” Quagliariello said. “Changes to the track can and will occur.”
More developments from the weekend:
▪ Florence strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.
▪ McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday, meaning the state can put hurricane preparations into effect and begin coordinating resources, and it allows the use of the National Guard if necessary.
▪ The S.C. Emergency Management Division on Sunday announced it now is operating at Operation Condition 3, which means that agencies are preparing for the possibility of a large-scale disaster emergency situation as officials monitor the forecasts of Florence. The Emergency Management Division has a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being a normal day and 1 being an ongoing disaster.
▪ The National Weather Service in Columbia emphasized earlier Sunday that the impacts of a hurricane can extend more than 100 miles from the storm’s center.
