West Nile Virus confirmed in Columbia, city to begin mosquito spraying

The City of Columbia reported Wednesday that there has been a confirmed case of West Nile Virus within the city.

A dead bird that was discovered tested positive for the disease, according to a news release from city officials.

Beginning on Friday, the city will be sprayed, targeting adult mosquitoes, the news release reported.

The spraying “will continue as needed,” per city officials, who said the process will primarily occur between midnightand dawn. Although it is possible the spraying will start earlier based on conditions.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

In addition to the alert about the confirmed West Nile Virus case, city officials have warnings about the spraying.

Map of area in Columbia that has been targeted for spraying. City of Columbia

Columbia residents allergic to permethrin or tau-fluvalinate are asked to call 803-545-4229 to alert city officials.

Additionally, bee keepers within the city limits have been told to also call that number to make Columbia officials aware of their hives.

City officials have also released a list of “preventive measures,” to limit the chances of encountering mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus.

Use, according to the label instructions, EPA registered insect repellents that contain DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus

Clear drainage ditches of debris and weeds

Pack tree holes with sand

Clean clogged roof gutters

Keep boats overturned, drained or covered (covers should not collect water)

Stock ornamental ponds and water gardens with top-feeding minnows

Properly maintain swimming pools

Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and containers used to root plants at least once a week

Make sure there are screens on rain barrels and use the water as soon as possible.

SHARE COPY LINK Tarrant County Public Health explains where to find and how to get rid of mosquito breeding sites.