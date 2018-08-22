Where are the bodies? Infamous serial killer said he had more victims, but none found, SC cops say

One of South Carolina’s most infamous serial killers said he had more victims. But a search for bodies ended without any new discoveries, according to law enforcement.

Although convicted murderer Todd Kohlhepp has said in the past that there are more than the seven victims he has pleaded guilty to killing, a search Wednesday ended without finding anything, Greenville News reported.

It was not for a lack of trying.

The search in a “wooded area” included teams of sheriff’s deputies, K-9 units and X-ray machines to see under ground, according to foxcarolina.com.

None of it turned up a body.

One person who was not involved in the search was Kohlhepp. He refused to cooperate with law enforcement.





“We tried to talk to him, and he didn’t want to talk to us ... until he had some written agreements that he wasn’t going get the death penalty,” Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said, per the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. “I don’t control that. I’m going to do the best I can.”

The search was called off around 2:30 p.m., WSPA reported.

Wright said he took action based off a tip from Investigation Discovery, which is making a documentary about Kohlhepp, according to WSPA.

“I wish there would have been more specifics,” Wright said, per foxcarolina.com. “He’s a serial killer. ... There comes a point where I’m not doing anything else until he gives me specifics.”

Kohlhepp is serving life sentences for each of the seven murders he pleaded guilty to in May 2017, according to the Greenville News.

In addition to the time he is serving on the murder convictions, Kohlhepp is serving 30 years behind bars for criminal sexual conduct, WSPA reported, saying his sentences will run consecutively and he has “no chance of parole.”

He was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, after missing Anderson woman Kala Brown was found alive and chained up for two months in a shipping container, where she was sexually assaulted, on his 100-acre Woodruff property, according to WYFF-4. Kohlhepp confessed to killing Charlie Carver, Brown’s boyfriend, and Spartanburg couple Johnny and Meagan Coxie.





Kohlhepp also confessed to killing four people at Superbike Motorsport in November 2003 — Scott Ponder, Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas and Chris Sherbert, WSPA reported.