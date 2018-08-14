‘Southern Charm’ star Thomas Ravenel quits reality show amid rape investigations

The popular reality TV show “Southern Charm” is losing one of it’s original cast members.
Thomas Ravenel, formerly South Carolina’s State Treasurer before becoming a reality TV star on Bravo, posted on Twitter Tuesday that he is quitting the show.
Ravenel, who is being investigated after being named in multiple rape accusations, tweeted the reality show filmed in Charleston “took advantage of me.”
The 56-year-old Charleston native has denied the rape claims made by two women in separate incidents, but in addition to criminal investigations, Ravenel is being examined by the production company that makes “Southern Charm.”
When a reunion show was filmed in June to wrap up the show’s fifth season, Ravenel was not at the taping, according to eonline.com, which reported he was absent because of the investigation.
In a message he posted on his private Twitter feed Tuesday, Ravenel wrote, “I’m not doing the show anymore,” People magazine reported. “In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”
The Charleston Police Department is investigating Ravenel on sex offense/forcible rape allegations, The State reported in May.
In a text message, Ravenel said the allegation is “absolutely false,” live5news.com reported.
This was not the first sexual assault accusation leveled against Ravenel. In 2015, a woman accused Ravenel of sexually assaulting her mother, Fox News reported.
These are not the first criminal charges levied against Ravenel publicly.
Ravenel resigned as state treasurer in 2007 after being indicted on federal cocaine distribution charges, and was sentenced to 10 months in prison, according to abc4news.com.
Both Ravenel and the show were recently criticized by another famous South Carolina native, Stephen Colbert.
The host of CBS’ “Late Show,” was asked about “Southern Charm” during an interview with Andy Cohen, and said “I know people like it, but I find the whole thing very depressing,” per bravotv.com.
Colbert also took a shot at Ravenel.
“I try very hard to not be aware of anything associated with Thomas Ravenel. I’m from there, he’s a person, he’s not like this guy. Thomas Ravenel’s an actual person to me,” Colbert told Cohen, according to decider.com. When asked about Ravenel’s reputation in Charleston, Colbert joked it’s “just sterling.”
