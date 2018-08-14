‘Southern Charm’ star Thomas Ravenel quits reality show amid rape investigations

The popular reality TV show “Southern Charm” is losing one of it’s original cast members.

Thomas Ravenel, formerly South Carolina’s State Treasurer before becoming a reality TV star on Bravo, posted on Twitter Tuesday that he is quitting the show.

Ravenel, who is being investigated after being named in multiple rape accusations, tweeted the reality show filmed in Charleston “took advantage of me.”

The 56-year-old Charleston native has denied the rape claims made by two women in separate incidents, but in addition to criminal investigations, Ravenel is being examined by the production company that makes “Southern Charm.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

When a reunion show was filmed in June to wrap up the show’s fifth season, Ravenel was not at the taping, according to eonline.com, which reported he was absent because of the investigation.

In a message he posted on his private Twitter feed Tuesday, Ravenel wrote, “I’m not doing the show anymore,” People magazine reported. “In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

SCREENSHOT New York Post

The Charleston Police Department is investigating Ravenel on sex offense/forcible rape allegations, The State reported in May.

In a text message, Ravenel said the allegation is “absolutely false,” live5news.com reported.





This was not the first sexual assault accusation leveled against Ravenel. In 2015, a woman accused Ravenel of sexually assaulting her mother, Fox News reported.

These are not the first criminal charges levied against Ravenel publicly.