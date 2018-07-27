Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, patient sue over SC Gov. McMaster Medicaid order

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic announced late Friday it and one of its patients have filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court after Gov. Henry McMaster ordered to pull the health care provider from the state’s Medicaid network.

A release from Planned Parenthood South Atlantic said it is requesting a preliminary injunction that seeks to prevent the Richland Republican’s order from being enforced.

“The women and men who come to Planned Parenthood for healthcare aren’t doing so to make a political statement,” Jenny Black, CEO of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, said in a statement.

“They choose to come to us because we are the provider they know and trust for compassionate, quality, affordable care.”

The plaintiffs are being represented by Planned Parenthood Federation of America and by Malissa Burnette and Kathleen McDaniel of Burnette Shutt & McDaniel, PA.

