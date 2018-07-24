She saw her husband with another woman and opened fire, then chased them in a car, SC cops say

A South Carolina woman found her husband “in the company of another female” — and her reaction led to her arrest on multiple charges, including attempted murder, counton2.com reported.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, with reports that someone was shooting from one car into another, according to live5news.com.

Sierra Nicole Turner, 28, of North Charleston, is accused of opening fire on her husband and the woman, then chasing them in her car when they drove away and crashing in an attempt to ram their vehicle, abcnews4.com reported.

After wrecking her car in the chase, police said Turner ran away but was taken into custody not long after, according to postandcourier.com.

Police also reported that the gun Turner used was recovered, live5news.com reported.

No “significant injuries” were reported by Turner’s husband and the woman as a result of the incident, police said, according to abcnews4.com.





According to jail records, Turner was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and leaving the scene.

Turner was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County, where she remains after her bond was set at $82,000 on the combined five charges, according to the jail.