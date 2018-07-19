A woman was taken from Charlotte to Myrtle Beach and forced into prostitution, report says

A woman alleges she was forced into a Myrtle Beach sex trafficking operation after threats were made against her family.
The 22-year-old reported the crime to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Tuesday.
She told officials that someone she knew physically threatened her family before taking her from Columbia to Charlotte, and then to Myrtle Beach, according to a police report.
The victim was forced into prostitution in Myrtle Beach as part of a sex trafficking operation, the report states.
The woman, who was not identified, was treated at Carolinas Medical Center for minor injuries, according to the report.
No arrests have been made in the case.
LaVendrick Smith: @LaVendrickS
