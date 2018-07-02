She wasn't interested. He kept running away. Now they're having a baby – orangutan

The Greenville Zoo recently announced that its female Sumatran orangutan is expected to give birth in July.

It is a late in life pregnancy for Lana, who is a 33-year-old great ape, according to the zoo's website.

Orangutans can live until they are approximately 50, according to orangutan.com, which said females often give birth in their teens.

Those facts alone make Lana's case unique.

It also didn't help that for a long time she wasn't very interested in the zoo's male Sumatran orangutan, who is much younger.

Thirteen-year-old Kumar, less than half of Lana's age, has gained a reputation at the zoo, and it isn't as a ladies man.

“Following a long and tumultuous introduction process, the pair learned to tolerate one another and were able to set their personal boundaries,” zoo officials said of Lana and Kumar, who were brought together at the Greenville Zoo in 2016, wyff.com reported.





It was not an easy courtship. Perhaps that's why Kumar has become better known as an escape artist.

The orangutan Houdini has looked to get out of his enclosure when he sees an opportunity. He has escaped two times — in July 2017, and again in January. He has freed himself by finding weak spots in panels or wire netting meant to contain him.

But when the two orangutans have been together, there have been some sparks.

Lana first became pregnant in early 2017, but that ended in a miscarriage, according to wyff.com, which reported her second pregnancy was confirmed in December.

Zoo staff and volunteers will be doing everything they can in the upcoming month to try to ensure the birth of a healthy baby.

A "27-page Birth Management Plan" was put together to prepare for all possibilities, foxcarolina.com reported, adding Lana will be monitored in person and via video camera 24 hours a day from July 18 until the baby is born.

After the birth, Lana's exhibit at the zoo will be restricted for the benefit of mother and child, officials said according to foxcarolina.com.

Before then, on July 9, wyff.com reported that Lana and Kumar will be separated. They might prefer the time apart.

But a successful, healthy child is a very serious matter. Sumatran oragutans are "considered one of the world's 25 most endangered primates," according to the zoo.

Lana and Kumar were transferred to Greenville from other zoos based on a recommendation by the Orangutan Species Survival Program.