‘Thank you for everything’: CMPD officer dies after 28 years of service to city, school

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Officer Julio Herrera died after a three-week fight with COVID-19, his wife, Beth, posted on Facebook on Monday, October, 5, 2021. Herrera was the resource officer at Ardrey Kell High School. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Julio Herrera joined the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department 28 years ago, and now the extended family he was sworn into is mourning his death.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I share with our CLT family of Ofc. Julio Herrera’s passing,” police Chief Johnny Jennings posted on Twitter on Tuesday. “He has spent the last 28yrs serving the CLT community.”

It’s with a heavy heart that I share with our CLT family of Ofc. Julio Herrera’s passing. He has spent the last 28yrs serving the CLT community. Please join me in prayer for his wife & two children. He’ll also be missed by the many students he mentored at Ardrey Kell High School. pic.twitter.com/dcxffonTpt — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) October 5, 2021

Herrera, who died Monday, was a student resource officer at Ardrey Kell High School in south Charlotte.

“You are dearly missed,” Ardrey Kell High School’s Twitter account posted on Tuesday. “Thank you for everything Officer Herrera! The AK Community will always remember your impact.”

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ardrey Kell Principal Jamie Brooks did not immediately respond to an Observer request for comment.

You are dearly missed. Thank you for everything Officer Herrera! The AK Community will always remember your impact. pic.twitter.com/MqUvADijoc — Ardrey Kell HS (@ArdreyKellHS) October 5, 2021

Herrera is survived by his wife, Beth Gilbert Herrera, and sons Jordan, 23, and Christian, 19.

CMPD said it had no available information about Herrera’s death.

However, in a Facebook post, Beth Gilbert Herrera said her husband had “been battling COVID for about three weeks now.” Her post did not say whether Herrera had been vaccinated against the disease.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“We are all devastated and heartbroken,” she wrote.

Gilbert Herrera described her husband as a “loving, caring person,” not just to family and friends, but to many in the community. “Please pray for our family,” she said.

“Rest easy, brother. Your @CMPD family misses you greatly,” the department posted on its Twitter account on Tuesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board Chair Elyse Dashew also sent her condolences.

“My heart goes out to Officer Herrera’s family, CMPD family and @ArdreyKellHS family,” Dashew said in response to Jennings’ tweet.

My heart goes out to Officer Herrera’s family, CMPD family, and @ArdreyKellHS family. — Elyse Dashew (@elysedashew) October 5, 2021

COVID and public safety workers

Charlotte officials disclosed last month that some 62% of nearly 8,000 city government employees are at least partially vaccinated, the Observer previously reported.

CMPD had a 63% vaccination rate among its 2,407 officers and staff, second lowest behind the 49% posted by the Charlotte Fire Department among its 1,224 employees.

Last month, a 39-year-old canine officer with the Kings Mountain Police Department died of COVID-19-related illness, the Observer previously reported. It’s unknown if Carl Proper had been vaccinated.

Kings Mountain police Chief Lisa Proctor said Proper’s death has led some fellow officers to get vaccinated, WCNC reported Monday.

A longtime Charlotte and Huntersville firefighter and his wife also died of COVID last month, the Observer reported. Jeffery Hager, a 24-year veteran, died Sept. 12 after fighting COVID for several weeks. His wife, Amee, died a week later.

In 2020 — the most recent year of complete data — COVID-19 killed at least 29 law enforcement officers in North Carolina, including sheriff’s deputies, police chiefs and school resource officers.

The virus killed about a dozen firefighters and more than 20 correctional officers, according to data from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Three of those deaths — a corrections officer, school safety officer and a fire official — happened in Mecklenburg County.

Observer staff writer Gavin Off contributed.

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 4:53 PM.