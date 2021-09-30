‘Waiting on a friend?’ Mick Jagger seen at Charlotte dive bar, creates social media frenzy

Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones perform during the “No Filter” tour at The Dome at America’s Center, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in St. Louis. Jagger performs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Thursday night, Sept. 30, 2021, and showed up the night before to enjoy a beer at Charlotte’s icon dive bar, The Thirsty Beaver. Invision/AP

He looked like any other ball-cap clad, jeans-wearing North Carolinian as he stood at a high-table and quaffed a brew at one of Charlotte’s most famous dive bars Wednesday night.

No adoring fans to shrug off, no security guards by his side as Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger enjoyed the night air on the patio of the Thirsty Beaver Saloon on Central Avenue.

“Out and about last night in Charlotte NC,” Jagger wrote.

Several other patrons seated at a nearby table and bench seemed to ignore him the rock ‘n’ roll icon. They looked the other way as someone snapped a photo of that Jagger later sent onto Instagram and Twitter.

Jagger appeared to be drinking a Miller Lite or a “Mick Ultra,” err, Michelob Ultra.

Did Jagger rent out the bar, and were those “patrons” his crew?

Thirsty Beaver management couldn’t be reached Thursday morning.

But fans on social media loved his unexpected presence at the Queen City bar on the night before the band’s scheduled to perform at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday night.

“Mick’s hanging out just like a local, this guy is the best!!” posted Marvin Sloan.

“Are you waiting on a friend?” Tamira Madsen asked Jagger on Twitter, referencing the Rolling Stones song.

“There is NO WAY I wouldn’t recognize you if I saw you at a bar!” wrote a person with the Twitter handle scoopdoggydoo. “However, I probably wouldn’t talk to you because I’d be unconscious on the floor.”

Retired Observer sports columnist Tom Sorensen devilishly replied with a reference to another Stones hit.

“@MickJagger A man of wealth and taste,” Sorensen wrote.

Charlotte Paparazzi, a Twitter account that posts celebrity sightings in the Queen City, spotted Jagger dining Wednesday at La Belle Helene, a French restaurant in uptown. The restaurant retweeted the Charlotte Paparazzi post.

Doors to Thursday’s concert open at 5:30 p.m.

The concert, part of the Stones’ “No Filter” tour, begins at 7:30 p.m. Ghost Hounds, a Pittsburgh-based blues-rock band is the opening act.

Ticketmaster’s website showed tickets still available. Prices range from $65 to $495.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 11:07 AM.