Missing North Carolina 16-year-old was last seen getting off school bus, sheriff says

Officials in North Carolina are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen getting off a school bus.

Santana Oxendine, 16 of Red Springs, was reported missing by her family on Sunday after she hadn’t been seen since “exiting her school bus” near Old Red Springs Road and Shop Drive on Friday, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office described Santana as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

“Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Oxendine is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170,” the sheriff’s office said.

No other information about Santana was released as of Monday morning.

Robeson County is about 100 miles south of Raleigh.

