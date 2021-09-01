Student injured in shooting at North Carolina high school, police say

One student was injured Wednesday in a shooting at a North Carolina high school, according to police.

Mount Tabor High School was on lockdown just after 1 p.m. following a shooting on campus, the Winston-Salem Police Department said. About 1,500 students attend the high school, which is in a residential neighborhood.

Mount Tabor is about 83 miles northeast of Charlotte.

Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

Law enforcement confirmed around 2 p.m. that one student was injured and “all other students are safe.” Police are still “actively seeking the subject.”

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Parents were directed to pick up students at the nearby Harris Teeter and not the Robinhood Family YMCA, as was previously reported.

Law enforcement had secured the campus and were “doing everything possible to keep students safe,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post just before 1 p.m.

The Winston-Salem Police Department had urged parents of students at Mount Tabor High School not to come to the school. In a statement, the city said staging for student pickup is at the Harris Teeter Shopping Center on Peace Haven Road.

Photos shared on social media show a barrage of law enforcement outside the school just before 12:30 p.m.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Dispatchers said a school resource officer called for law enforcement around 12 p.m., WXII reported.

BREAKING: We do not have any details confirmed. Police and other first responders are on Petree Road, at Mount Tabor High School.



We have seen police, an ambulance, sheriff deputies and fire department. Parents are here, too. @WXII pic.twitter.com/QblwfLZ7FA — WXII Lee Anne Denyer (@WXIILeeAnne) September 1, 2021

Frantazia Hines said she heard “multiple gunshots” while speaking on the phone with her sister at Mount Tabor High School, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

It’s the second shooting this week at a North Carolina high school after a student was injured Monday in Wilmington.