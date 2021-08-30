15-year-old arrested after student shot at Wilmington high school, sheriff says

The Sun News file photo

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting a student at New Hanover High School in Wilmington on Monday morning.

About 3:10 p.m., the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a tweet. Police said Chance Deablo, 15, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, possession of a weapon on school grounds, and discharging a weapon on school grounds, according to the tweet.

One student was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital. The shooting took place about 11:30 a.m. Monday, J.J. Brewer, spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, said over the phone.

NHSO has arrested Chance Deablo a 15 year old black male for the shooting that took place at NHHS earlier today. Deablo has been charged with Attempted 1st degree murder, AWDWIKISI, possession of a weapon on school grounds & discharging a weapon on school grounds. — New Hanover Sheriff (@NewHanoverSO) August 30, 2021

Immediately after the shooting, staff and students were evacuated to Williston Middle School while law enforcement completed a headcount.

About 2 p.m., some New Hanover students began to go home with family members. Evacuated students were released in groups to the MLK Center at 401 S. 8th Street, where parents could pick them up, according to the New Hanover Schools Facebook page.

Students who don’t have rides arranged were to be able to take the bus in the afternoon, according to the school district’s Facebook.