Students, staff evacuated after shooting at Wilmington high school, sheriff says

The Sun News file photo

Students and staff at New Hanover High School in Wilmington, N.C., have been evacuated after a school shooting Monday, authorities said.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office escorted students to Williston Middle School, where they will remain until authorities complete a headcount to ensure all students are accounted for, according to a post from the New Hanover County Schools Facebook page.

WWAY-TV reported that at least one student was shot and that the shooter got away. Authorities are searching for the shooter, the TV station reported.

Just before 1 p.m., the New Hanover Sheriff’s twitter account said it is searching the high school to ensure that all students have been evacuated.

Once the headcount is complete, New Hanover High School students will be taken to the MLK Center at 401 S 8th Street, where parents can pick them up, the school district said.

“The Sheriff’s office has confirmed this is NOT an active shooter situation,” according to the school district’s Facebook post.

“Williston Middle School and Gregory Elementary are safely under a shelter in place. Students from these two schools are not being released to families at this time. Please wait for further instructions before going to one of those locations to pick up your student,” the Facebook post reads.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide an update as soon as information becomes available.